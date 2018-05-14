 

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett improves one place to sixth in Giro d'Italia

Nelson cyclist George Bennett has improved one place to sixth on the Giro d'Italia but the tenth stage has taken a toll on the rider.

GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo - during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9.

Source: Getty

What was expected to be a quiet transition stage - over the longest distance of the entire Giro at 244km - turned into a frantic day of racing which included a couple of climbs.

Bennett's Dutch Lotto team was able to keep him up with the leaders and finished in the main group.... he's now a minute 36 behind tour leader Simon Yates of England.

Yates has extended his overall lead, however his team-mate Estaban Chaves was dropped on the opening climbed and has slipped out of the top ten overall.

Bennett tweeted afterwards.

"One of those stages we will talk about for a while. I guess anything we gained from the rest day has gone to s*** after 250km of suffering!, Big shout out to @koenbouwman and @RGUpdate for laying it down today. Another good ride by @enricobattaglin for 4th. Can't wait for bedtime."

Yates now leads by 41 seconds from defending champion Dutchman Tom Dumoulin.

Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric sprinted to victory in the stage

Tonight's Stage 11 is another lumpy one, covering 156km from Assisi to Osimo.

