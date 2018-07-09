 

Kiwi cyclist Dion Smith becomes first NZ rider to wear polka dot jersey during Tour de France

Kiwi cyclist Dion Smith has made history becoming the first New Zealander to wear the Tour de France's polka dot jersey.

Smith won the polka dot jersey after stage two of the race and leads the King of the Mountains.
Source: SKY

Smith, 25, won the polka dot jersey at the end of stage two of the Tour de France, he leads the King of the Mountains - the leader of which wears the jersey.

He will hold onto the jersey for at least two stages after winning the climb on stage two of the 2018 Tour.

Smith is tied at the top of the mountain classification with Kevin Ledanois, but because of his better position in the general classification he won the honour of wearing the jersey for his Wanty Groupe Gobert team.

Slovakian rider Peter Sagan holds the yellow jersey and is the overall leader in the Tour de France following an uphill sprint win in La Roche-sur-Yon.

