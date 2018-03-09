Kiwi cyclist claims lead in prestigious Italian cycling race

New Zealand cyclist Patrick Bevin is flying high in the Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy, taking the overall lead after two stages.

Bevin finished fifth in today's racing to replace BMC team colleague Damiano Caruso as race leader after their team - also including Rohan Dennis and Greg van Avermaet - won the first-stage time trial.

German cyclist Marcel Kittel won the 167km second stage after a major crash in the peloton held up the majority of the stage's riders.

All of the race favourites emerged unscathed to finish in the front group.