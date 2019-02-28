TODAY |

Kiwi cyclist caught up in chaotic crash at track cycling world championships

New Zealand cyclist Racquel Sheath has had her run in the women's 10km scratch cut short at the world track cycling championships after getting caught up in a massive crash near the end of the race.

With less than two laps remaining this morning, almost half of the field in Poland was taken out after Dane Amalie Dideriksen went down in the middle of the pack.

Nine other cyclists were caught up in the pile-up, including Kiwi Sheath.

The front-runners managed to avoid the chaos though with British rider Elinor Barker taking gold, Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild earning silver and Beligum's Jolien D'Hoore rounding the podium off with bronze.

Sheath managed to get up after the crash with no apparent injuries.

Kiwi Racquel Sheath had her 10km run cut short with less than two laps to go thanks to the pile-up. Source: SKY
