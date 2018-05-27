Kiwi champion kayaker Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Ryan win gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Kiwi kayaking duo Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Ryan have powered their way to gold in the K2 500m overnight at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany.

Racing for the first time since their World Champs in 2017, Carrington and Ryan blew their competitors out of the water, crossing the finish line two seconds faster than their nearest rivals.

"It was awesome conditions out there, so it's such a great opportunity just to give a real big performance," said Carrington.

"Caitlin paddled really well today and I think we pulled together something good enough for us."

Carrington and Ryan finished the race in one minute and 38.724 seconds with French pair Manon Hostens and Sarah Guyot finishing second in a time of one minute and 40.752 seconds.