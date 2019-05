It’s been a golden morning for Kiwi canoeist Lisa Carrington at the World Cup in Poland.

A day after winning the K1 200m final, Carrington cruised to the gold medal in the K1 500m event.

Less than two hours later, she and Kayla Imre, Aimee Fisher and Caitlin Ryan claimed victory in the K4 500m final.

"It's been a really good weekend for us, it's almost felt like world champs which is good," Carrington said.