Kiwi canoe slalomist doing her best to live up to egg-spectations

Family and friends are not the only ones some New Zealand Olympians are missing while they take to the biggest stage in Tokyo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For canoe slalomist Luuka Jones, it's saying goodbye to her chickens that has been "quite traumatic".

Jones has several of them, and custody has been split between friends and family since she travelled to Europe for her Olympic build-up.

"I've been holding off getting any information about them in case they're dead," Jones joked.

"I'd rather not have that trauma before my race - I'll FaceTime them afterwards."

Racing will be different for Jones in Tokyo.

The Rio silver medallist is competing in two events this time around, and comes in with much more attention on her performance.

Luuka Jones of New Zealand Source: Associated Press

"I do feel more pressure on myself," Jones admitted.

"There's more expectation, I was kind of flying high in Rio. I knew I could do well but there was nothing on my back."

While the absence from her chickens has hurt, there have been benefits to her recent time racing in Europe.

"That gave me a lot of confidence that I'm in a good place technically, physically and also mentally too."