 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Kiwi brothers called into NZ Commonwealth Games beach volleyball squad

share

Source:

NZN

Sam and Ben O'Dea will bank on a brotherly connection making them contenders for a beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sam O'Dea plays a shot in the men's final. 2009 McEntee Hire NZ Beach Volleyball Tour stage two at Oriental Parade, Wellington. Sunday, 10 January 2010. Photo: Dave Lintott/PHOTOSPORT

Sam O'Dea.

Source: Photosport

The siblings will contest the men's competition on the Gold Coast in April, joining Shaunna Polley and Kelsie Wills who were announced last month as women's representatives.

The Tauranga-based pair are national series champions, boasting a ranking of fourth at the Games behind combinations from Canada, Australia and England.

Ben O'Dea, two years younger than his brother at 25, has shaken off a shoulder injury which reduced his appearances last year and threatened to derail their selection.

However, winning an Asian Beach Tour title helped the pair get the green light.

"While we haven't competed much this year we have been training a lot so we are excited to compete," Ben said.

Sam O'Dea said being picked for the Games was also an important stepping stone towards their long term goal of competing at the Olympics.

They both took up the sport in similar fashion, having first played in their early teens while students at Otumoetai College.

Beach volleyball is making its Commonwealth Games debut and will be played at Queen Elizabeth Park in Coolangatta.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Curtis Millender put Thiago Alves to sleep with the deadly finish at UFC Fight Night Austin.

Watch: Goodnight! UFC fighter celebrates debut with vicious knee to rival's head


00:15
2
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

00:15
3
The bluesy rendition by the Black Eyed Peas star left many people on social media scratching their heads.

Fergie slammed over 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Stars game

01:21
4
Mike Hesson scoffed at Aussie commentator Jim Maxwell's comment that the rugby park should be dropped as a cricket venue.

'Every game's different!' Black Caps coach defends Eden Park as a 'great cricket venue'

5
Olivia Merry of Black Sticks celebrates with team mates after her goal. Women's International Hockey Test Black Sticks v USA, Waimakariri Hockey Stadium, Rangiora, New Zealand. Sunday, 26 March, 2017. Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks squeeze in perfect Commonwealth Games warm-up with series against Argentina

00:52
He’s the fifth contender to put his name forward for National’s top position.

Steven Joyce confident he's different to Key and English - 'I have a reputation for getting things done'

Mr Joyce will contest the National Party leadership and says: "I'm a little bit different and bring my own style".

03:18
Dozens of schools have been closed and flights have been cancelled.

LIVE: Cyclone Gita forces Air NZ to cancel all flights in and out of Wellington from 2.45pm to midnight

The top of the South Island and the bottom of the North Island are expected to be worst hit.

01:37
Jacinda Ardern insists it’s “still early days” as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent approval.

'I'm consistently sceptical of polls' - PM brushes off Labour's best approval rating in 15 years

Jacinda Ardern insists it's "still early days" as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent - ahead of National.

04:11
Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

01:23
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 