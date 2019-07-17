TODAY |

Kiwi brings home silver medal, missing gold by 1.2 pts in the World Roller Games

New Zealand can now add another star to the extreme sporting world category after Alexandra Madsen came home with a silver medal.

The 21-year-old took out a silver medal at the inaugural women’s scooter final at the World Roller Games in Barcelona last week.

Competitors had one minute to showcase their best skills and Madsen managed to claim top spot in qualifying but missed out on gold by 1.2 points.

Madsen works at a local skate park in Hawke's Bay and hopes to encourage and expose more women to the extreme sport.

Madsen says she plans to start training for worlds and is hoping to take that top spot in the future, bringing home the gold.

Alexandra Madsen won silver at the World Roller Games in Barcelona. Source: 1 NEWS
