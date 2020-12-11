Kiwi breakdancers eye gold after 2024 Olympic inclusion

TODAY |

With breakdancing now designated as an Olympic sport, Kiwi B-boys and B-girls are eyeing a shot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The decision to include breakdancing, made earlier this week by the International Olympic Committee, has sparked much debate over its legitemacy as a sport. However, many Kiwi breakdancers are keen to get an opportunity to represent New Zealand.

Although it is now newly defined as an Olympic sport, Taupuhi Tohi of Auckland's En Beat group says breakdancing hasn't always been a sport for him. 

"In all honesty, when I first started back in '97 I didnt really see it as a sport. I see it as lifestyle for me, just an outlet for me," he said.

"It is culture originally, and it is hip-hop culture at the beginning, but there are people out there that see it as a money-maker." 

Tohi expects to see a growth in the caliber of breakdancing in New Zealand now the sport has reached an elevated status.

"I believe it's going to really rise to a point where there are going to be pro B-boys and competitive B-boys to hit that stage," he said.

Breakdancing joins climbing, surfing and skateboarding as the newest sports to gain Olympic sport status.

