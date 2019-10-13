TODAY |

Kiwi Braden Currie greeted with heartwarming hug from daughter at Ironman world champs finish line

Kiwi athlete Braden Currie may not have won this year's Ironman world championship in Hawaii but he still got a pretty special prize at the finish from his daughter.

Currie finished this year's race in Kona with a time of eight hours, eight minutes and 44 seconds which was good enough for seventh place.

Soon after though, he was met by his wife and young daughter Bella who was quick to give him a hug and congratulate him on finishing the gruelling race.

Germany's Jan Frodeno won the race for a third time with a time of 7:51:12.

Currie finished 17 minutes behind Germany's three-time champion Jan Frodeno. Source: IRONMAN now / Facebook
