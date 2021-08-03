TODAY |

Kiwi boxer David Nyika wins bronze after semifinal defeat

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand boxer David Nyika has won a bronze medal after being defeated in the men's heavyweight semifinal against Russian Olympic Committee's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov this afternoon.

David Nyika (right) competes in the semifinals of the men's heavyweight boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The duo traded blows in the first round, in what was an open and entertaining fight but it was the Russian who was able to connect most often, countering Nyika's hooks with some left jabs.

The Kiwi struggled to find his range in the early stages, as Gadzhimagomedov took the opening round 4-1.

Nyika caught the Russian dozing briefly in the second round but was still unable to find a counter to the Russian's long reach.

The Russian took the second round too, albeit narrowly, giving Nyika so much to do in the final round.

But the experienced Gadzhimagomedov managed the final round well to take the fight easily 4-1.

The pair had faced each other at the 2019 World Championships, where Gadzhimagomedov defeated Dyika 5-0 on his way to a gold medal.

