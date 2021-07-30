Kiwi boxer David Nyika guaranteed Olympic medal

New Zealand boxer David Nyika is guaranteed an Olympic medal after winning his quarter-final heavyweight bout against Belarusian Uladzislau Smiahlikau 5-0.

The Kiwi struck early, delivering a right hook that caused a cut just above the Belarusian's left eye. After a short moment to clean up the blood, Nyika went right back to work and landed a quick jab that left his opponent unsteady on his feet at the end of the first round.

Nyika remained calm and composed in the second as he continued to work over Smiahlikau, moving quickly on his feet and easily breaking through the Belarusian's defences.

Kiwi boxer David Nyika has advanced to the heavyweight semi-finals at Tokyo 2020. Source: Getty

By the end of the second, Nyika had the bout wrapped up, and just needed to deliver a respectable final round to confirm his place in the semi-finals and go one step closer to an Olympic medal.

Smiahlikau looked exhausted in the final round, and while he kept fighting to the final bell, the match was already over. The judges confirmed Nyika's dominance, awarding him a resounding 5-0 points victory.

Nyika will now face Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The pair have faced off before at the 2019 World Championships, where the Russian easily swept Nyika aside five-nil on his way to a gold medal.