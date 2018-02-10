 

Kiwi athlete Sam Clark remarkably wins third gruelling Coast to Coast crown

Kiwi multisport athlete Sam Clark has notched his third and most comprehensive triumph in the Coast to Coast multisport race.

Whakatane's Clark cruised to victory in a winning time of 11 hours 14 minutes and 33 seconds.
Clark won the iconic South Island race by nearly half an hour, proving too strong for the field over the closing kayaking and cycling legs.

Unlike last year, when Clark needed a powerhouse finish to overhaul former champion Braden Currie, the Whakatane athlete eased across the line at Sumner Beach with plenty of breathing room.

His winning time of 11 hours 14 minutes 33 seconds was too hot for second-placed Australian Alex Hunt, who crossed more than 29min later.

The 243km traverse which began on Kumara Beach near Greymouth was decided on the 70km kayak leg.

Clark entered the Waimakariri River with a lead of little over 2min, an advantage he had turned into a 14min edge over Hunt by the midway stage.

The women's race was expected to finish in the early evening.

National MP Nikki Kaye tweeted she completed the 33km mountain run part of the course in the first day of a two-day event Friday in a personal best. The run was the only part of the event she was in.

