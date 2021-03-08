Kiwi Alice Robinson claims silver at Giant Slalom World Cup after superb second run

Fittingly on International Women's Day, one of New Zealand's top female athletes has done us proud on the world stage once again.

Teenage skier Alice Robinson clinched second at the Giant Slalom World Cup in Slovakia overnight for her first podium finish in over a year.

The 19-year-old showed her mental resolve in the contest after she initially sat seventh in the field with a frustrating first run.

“I just knew it could’ve been so much better,” Robinson told 1 NEWS.

“So I think I was a bit more, kind of, mad and I just really wanted to execute on the second run.

“I didn’t think about the result as much.”

Needing something special, Robinson pulled out the best second run of the day to put herself in the leader's chair.

Her final combined time ended up being just 0.16 of a second off eventual winner, local Petra Vlhova.

Robinson’s coach Chris Knight told 1 NEWS it was a big moment for her given her recent drought.

“The results haven’t come as easily as they did last season, that’s for sure,” Knight said.