Kiwi ace Courtney Duncan misses out on motocross world crown in cruel fashion

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi motocross rider Courtney Duncan missed out on claiming the women's motocross world championship title in France after a dramatic crash forced her to finish third overall.

The 21-year-old finished third overall in the women’s world championship after a crash in France cost her gold.

Duncan, 21, had built a dominant lead before disaster struck and she found herself tangled up in a crash five corners from the finish line.

She never gave up riding back down the hill to take another run through the gauntlet.

Duncan finished sixth in her final race of the season but straight after officials awarded her the win because the crash had blocked the track.

That meant Duncan had won the championship but that decision was overturned.

