Kiwi 49er crew locked in tight race with Aussie rivals for gold at NZ Sailing regatta

Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey are chasing some trans-Tasman revenge in the 49er class heading into the final day of the New Zealand Sailing regatta in Auckland.

Sailing World Cup Miami is the second of six regattas in the 2016 series. From 25-30 January 2016, Coconut Grove, Miami, USA is hosting more than 780 sailors who are competing across the ten Olympic and two Paralympic classes on the beautiful waters of Biscayne Bay.

Josh Porebski and Markus Sommerville compete at the 2016 Sailing World Cup.

Source: Photosport

The Kiwi pair are second after two days of competition at Murrays Bay, sandwiched between two Australian crews.

In one of the tightest classes at the three-day regatta, William and Sam Phillips are two points clear of the New Zealanders, who sit one point ahead of David Gilmour and Joel Turner.

Porebski and Rippey made good headway on Sunday in 12-15 knots of breeze, picking up two race wins and never finishing outside the top four in five races.

"We went over to Sydney late last year and raced against those same boys," Rippey said.

"Dave and Joel got the better of us at the last event and that fired us up so that when we got home we did some hard training. Hopefully we can peg them back in this regatta and take them."

In the Laser class, Olympic bronze medallist Sam Meech holds a tantalising one-point lead over Tom Saunders.

The pair are coming off top-10 finishes at last week's World Cup in Miami and are both preparing for European campaigns.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hold the lead going into the final day of the Nacra 17 class, but the scoreboard didn't tell the full story of the day.

Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson went to the aid of Christian Stephenson in the day's final race after the Dane had his leg sliced by the foiling catamaran's rudder.

The class is under the spotlight after switching to foiling catamarans for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this incident will prompt more discussion about safety after an American sailor lost three fingers last year.

