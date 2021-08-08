Kipchoge wins Olympic marathon in brutal heat

New Zealand's Zane Robertson has finished 36th in the men's Olympic marathon held in the city of Sapporo on Japan's northern island Hokkaido.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during the men's marathon final at Sapporo Odori Park. Source: Getty

In brutal conditions, Robertson did well to hang with the leading pack for the first half of the race, before the heat and humidity eventually took its toll.

Kenyan world record holder and defending Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge comfortably won in a time of two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds.

Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands took silver, while Belgium's Bashir Abdi won bronze. Both crossed the line just over a minute after Kipchoge.

Despite being held early in the morning, temperatures had risen to 29 degrees by 10am local time, with over 70 per cent humidity.

Robertson crossed the line in 36th in a season's best time of 2:17:04. Completely drained, his legs immediately gave way and he collapsed in an exhausted heap.