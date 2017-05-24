 

'The kids look up to him, he's a hero' – Parker joins renowned chef Michael Meredith's charity for hungry kids

He may be better known for his skills in the ring, but now WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is taking on a new fight to end underprivileged Kiwi children going hungry at school. 

The WBO heavyweight champ has teamed up with Eat My Lunch, who feed 1600 underprivileged children across the country every day.
Parker has teamed up with well-known New Zealand chef Michael Meredith and become a spokesperson for his charity, Eat My Lunch, who prepare and distribute meals to children around the country who would otherwise go without food.

Meredith says the combination is a win for everyone.

"For us, it's massive," he said.

"The kids look up to him as a hero so for us to have him here is pretty incredible."

Meredith said the charity, which is about to have its second birthday, currently feeds 1,600 children around the country.

"There's still a lot to be done - some of these kids, you look at their shoes, it breaks your heart to see that this happens somewhere so close to us. It's fulfilling but there's still a lot to be done."

The charity allows people to buy a lunch for themselves with a second meal then going out to an underprivileged child as well.

Parker announced his involvement with Eat My Lunch by returning to his old stomping grounds at Papatoetoe North Primary School and sharing lunches prepared by the charity with students there.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," he said.

"It was surprising to hear how many kids don't have lunches, it's an eye-opener."

Approximately one in four children go without lunch in New Zealand.

Joseph Parker

