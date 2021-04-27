Kid cops ball flush in the face at AFL game

A young AFL fan copped a nasty hit over the weekend, as he came face to face with a 40 metre kick from Port Adelaide star Conor Rozee.

The youngster was hoisted high in the air in an attempt to grab hold of Rozee’s set shot as it sailed through the goals during the fourth quarter of Port’s 54-point win over West Coast Eagles at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

But his hands failed him and he copped the ball flush in the face.