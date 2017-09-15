Kevin Barry disappointed as 'home cooking' hands Hughie Fury referee advantage

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry couldn't hide his disappointment when asked about the refereeing appointments for the Kiwi heavyweight's bout with Hughie Fury, as a British referee will take charge of the fight.

Terry O'Connor will officiate the September 24 fight, having also overseen Hughie Fury's last two fights - of which he won both.

O'Connor's appointment can be seen as going against WBO regulations, which suggest neutral officials for a title fight.

"Obviously I'm disappointed by what seems some home cooking," Barry told 1 NEWS.

However, Barry was still confident in his fighter's prospects of defending his WBO title.