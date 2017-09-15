Kevin Barry disappointed as 'home cooking' hands Hughie Fury referee advantage

Source:
Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry couldn't hide his disappointment when asked about the refereeing appointments for the Kiwi heavyweight's bout with Hughie Fury, as a British referee will take charge of the fight.
Terry O'Connor will officiate the September 24 fight, having also overseen Hughie Fury's last two fights - of which he won both.
O'Connor's appointment can be seen as going against WBO regulations, which suggest neutral officials for a title fight.
"Obviously I'm disappointed by what seems some home cooking," Barry told 1 NEWS.
However, Barry was still confident in his fighter's prospects of defending his WBO title.
"We've had a very, very solid training camp, and I think that his performance on that night will take care and silence the referee, the judges and the British boxing fans."
