Kevin Barry analyses heavyweight title rematch between Joshua, Ruiz

Joseph Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz after successfully picking the upset the last time to two clashed.

Andy Ruiz Jr stunned Anthony Joshua in June to win the title. Source: Photosport

Ruiz stunned the boxing world in June when he scored a TKO win over Joshua in the seventh round in New York, winning the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in the process.

Barry was one of the rare Ruiz backers going in to the last fight but he told the BBC in a recent interview things will be different this time around.

"The biggest adjustment for AJ is dealing with Ruiz coming forward as he has not handled that well. Joshua likes to control and dictate. When that is taken away from him, he has shown a weakness," Barry said.

"The big thing about controlling the pressure of Andy is you have to train yourself to embrace the pressure and not be restricted, depleted or panicked. Being pressed forces you to keep thinking, and that mental pressure will drain you every bit as fast as the physical pressure, if not more.

"To deal with it, Joshua must make the proper use of his height and reach. If he does the same as last time, the result will be the same."

Barry has trained Parker to face both fighters previously with the Kiwi heavyweight picking up a win over Ruiz in 2016 - the only defeat in the Mexican champion's career - and a loss to Joshua last year. Both bouts went to the judges' scorecards.

The Kiwi trainer said Joshua should look to win on the scorecards again this Sunday in Saudi Arabia, using the jab to outpoint Ruiz like he did Parker.

"Dare I say it, he needs to be more like Wladimir Klitschko," Barry said.

"At 6ft 6in, you must use that jab. When you have so many attributes and strengths, you must use them. Don't gamble."

"All he has to do is win seven of 12 rounds. I think he will realise - and he really needs to - that you don't have to win every fight by a knockout."

However, Barry also expects to see an improved Ruiz.

"Ruiz has the belts and everyone says once you become champion you're 10% better and I think that is a fair statement.

"But I think Joshua will fight a totally different fight. When he had Ruiz down, all he had to do was take his time but he ran in with the wrong punches and put himself there to be hurt.