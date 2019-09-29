TODAY |

Kayaker Luuka Jones claims her first-ever world championship medal

Kiwi kayaker Luuka Jones has realised a decade-long dream and taken her first-ever world championship medal in Spain overnight.

Jones took bronze out the women's K1 final in La Seu with a clean 94.77-second run.

Race winner Eva Tercelj of Slovenia came in half a second ahead, with Australia's Jess Fox second with a time of 94.69.

The result was also New Zealand's best ever K1 finish at a world championship.

"I knew that a good time had been set and I just went out and attacked it and left nothing out there," Jones said.

"I'm so stoked to have put down a really good run - it's been a goal of mine for a long time to medal at a world champs.

"This is the pinnacle event, it's the one that all athletes want to do well at and it's really special to do it here.

"I had a few tiny errors and when there's only half a second between first and third, I'm starting to think about those errors a little bit and kick myself but overall, I'm really happy."

