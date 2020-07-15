Katie Glynn joins former NZ coach Mark Hager in UK two weeks after quitting as Black Sticks Women's assistant

Former Black Sticks Women's great Katie Glynn has joined the Great Britain women’s team as an assistant just two weeks after leaving the same role in New Zealand.

Glynn’s move to the UK comes just a day after Hockey NZ confirmed chief executive Ian Francis had resigned from his role – the latest departure following Glynn’s exit and the recent retirements of Black Sticks Women's veterans Brooke Neal and Gemma McCaw.

In joining Great Britain, Glynn is back working with former Black Sticks Women's coach Mark Hager.

"The role is an amazing opportunity for me to work with world-class athletes and staff that have been successful on the world stage," Glynn said after joining Great Britain.

"I have enjoyed coaching against the squad and have always admired the way they play the game. It is a great privilege to join the group and I am really looking forward to adding what I can to continue to progress the squad."

Glynn was the assistant coach to the Black Sticks Women for just over a year when she decided to move on.

1 NEWS revealed at the time reports of friction between Glynn and new coach Graham Shaw, as well as retired players Neal and McCaw, but Hockey NZ refuted the claims soon after.

That turbulence comes after an issue of negative culture was reported back in 2018 by 1 NEWS, with a rift in the team around the departure of Hager.

An internal review, originally launched after Hager accidentally sent an email to the entire team which named and shamed individual player for their performances at the 2018 World Cup where New Zealand finished 11th, confirmed those concerns from players.

Hockey New Zealand apologised as a result of the report and Hager quit as coach before speculation he would be sacked by the body could be proven true.

Hager has since taken over the women’s programme in Britain and welcomed Glynn into the set-up.

"I'm delighted to have Katie on board, and she will bring the attacking flavour that we're looking for," he said.

“Over the last 18 months with New Zealand she has shown an ability to help develop quality goalscorers and to create and maximise attacking opportunities.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside her as a coach for the first time, I've admired what she's done as a coach at both youth and senior level.