 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Karaka Sales record second-highest turnover ever, led by sale of colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan

share

Source:

NZN

The National Yearling Sales at Karaka has recorded its second-highest turnover in its history and a colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan fetched the top price.

Sir Patrick Hogan will step aside from his passion, after 61 years in the business.
Source: 1 NEWS

More than 900 horses were sold at Karaka for a total $97 million in 2018. That's up from $82m last year but didn't reach the record $111m set in 2008.

Sir Patrick's Cambridge Stud topped the sale with a Savabeel-Katie Lee colt that sold for $1.025m.

It was Sir Patrick's final sale in charge of Cambridge Stud following its sale to Brendan and Jo Lindsay last year.

Four days ago Australian racing identity Rob Waterhouse, husband of champion trainer Gai Waterhouse, tweeted a video of a streaker at the sale with an amusing commentary that was popular on social media.

"An unusual and appealing lot going through the Karaka sale ring in NZ: an athletic, precocious type, good stride - plenty of bounce, if a shade frisky. My grandmother might dismiss as 'lacking breeding' and, no doubt, might be expensive to keep in work."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


00:15
2
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens


00:15
3
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

Fiji come up with magical play to steal victory over South Africa in Hamilton Sevens Cup final

01:47
4
Sir Patrick Hogan will step aside from his passion, after 61 years in the business.

Karaka Sales record second-highest turnover ever, led by sale of colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan

5
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox claims highest European Tour finish after soaring up leaderboard to third in final round

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.

00:15
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens

Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 in the Cup final at first Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 