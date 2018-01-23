Karaka Sales record second-highest turnover ever, led by sale of colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan

The National Yearling Sales at Karaka has recorded its second-highest turnover in its history and a colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan fetched the top price.

More than 900 horses were sold at Karaka for a total $97 million in 2018. That's up from $82m last year but didn't reach the record $111m set in 2008.

Sir Patrick's Cambridge Stud topped the sale with a Savabeel-Katie Lee colt that sold for $1.025m.

It was Sir Patrick's final sale in charge of Cambridge Stud following its sale to Brendan and Jo Lindsay last year.

Four days ago Australian racing identity Rob Waterhouse, husband of champion trainer Gai Waterhouse, tweeted a video of a streaker at the sale with an amusing commentary that was popular on social media.