K4 crew make semis in Carrington's quest for fourth medal

Lisa Carrington's quest for a fourth Tokyo medal has started strongly with the Kiwi boat second in their K4 500m heat in this afternoon's Olympic action.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carrington joined fellow K2 500m gold medallist Caitlin Regal along with Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton in the K4 boat for the first heat of the competition with only the top two crews advancing to tomorrow's semi-finals.

The 32-year-old was back on the water after winning her third gold medal of this year's Games just yesterday when she added the K1 500m crown to her K1 200m title.

As she has throughout her entire Tokyo campaign, Carrington started strong, leading the Kiwi boat from the front to give the New Zealand crew a lead over the first 500m metres.

By the halfway mark, the Kiwi quartet had carved out a 0.68 second lead on Hungary but the European powerhouse wasn't done yet.

Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton of New Zealand compete in the women's kayak four 500m heat during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Hungary's crew featured K2 500m bronze medallists Dora Bodonyi and Danuta Kozak as well as K1 500m silver medallist Tamara Csipes in their boat and the trio showed their form in the final 250m.

A late surge saw Hungary push past the Kiwis to win by 0.624 seconds.

While the New Zealanders didn't win the heat, it was still a victory for the crew who reduced Carrington's workload by advancing straight to the semi-finals tomorrow instead of tonight's do-or-die quarter-final action.

Tomorrow's semi-finals start at 1:07pm NZT before the top crews return to the water for the final at 3:19pm NZT.