'It just sucks for me because I know I had it' - Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight crashes out of Olympic medal contention

New Zealand snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight's promising Winter Olympics campaign finished without a medal after he crashed out of the big air.

Carlos Garcia Knight finished in 11th place in the men's big air final in PyeongChang.
The 20-year-old, who qualified top for the event in PyeongChang, was unscored on his first two jumps after failing to land a backside 1620 to place 11th.

Canadian Sebastien Toutant took gold with a combined score of 174.25 on his two best of three runs, ahead of silver medal-winning American Kyle Mack (168.75) and Great Britain's bronze-winning Billy Morgan (168.00).

Garcia Knight scored 97.5 points when he landed the 1620 in qualification which would have easily beaten the best single jump score in the final, Toutant's 89.50 on his second run.

"It just sucks for me because I know I had it. I showed it twice the other day," Garcia Knight said.

"I thought I had it and I went too big both times and it came down to speed judgement and not trick judgement.

"I just struggled with the light today a little bit. But I can't blame it on anything really. It's just speed judgement."

Believed a strong chance to join compatriots Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous as medallists in PyeongChang, Garcia Knight said nerves weren't a factor by the time competition came around.

"I felt really nervous this morning waking up and last night," he said.

"It definitely got to me because I really wanted today to work out my way. I think waiting is the hardest part for me, the anticipation.

"But after training was done, I got up the top and I was feeling good again."

Garcia Knight finished fifth in the slopestyle last week after holding a medal position for most of the final.

He missed his chance at reaching the podium when he made a basic error in slipping off the first rail of his third run in the slopestyle final.

"It's so tough, the slopestyle especially because I had a lot to give. It's the same here," Garcia Knight said.

"The toughest part is if I landed that stuff what would have happened.

"But you can't dwell on that. Looking back, I've had a really awesome Olympics. I've landed two of my personal-best runs.

"Even though finals didn't work out today, it's a glimpse into the future of what's to come for me."

Despite Garcia Knight failing to reach the podium, New Zealand is enjoying its largest Winter Olympic medal haul having doubled its tally from the 1992 Albertville Games when alpine skier Annelise Coberger won silver, its only previous medal.

The country's final medal chance will come on Saturday night (local time) when speed skaters Peter Michael and Reyon Kay contest the mass start.

