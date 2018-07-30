 

'Just ridiculous' - Tom Brady snaps, storms out of press conference after curly question

NFL superstar Tom Brady had a rare loss of composure, storming out of a press conference when asked about the suspension of teammate Julian Edelman.

When questioned about the four-game ban for wide receiver Edelman, with links to controversial trainer Alex Guerrero - a close friend of Brady's - the long serving Patriots quarterback snapped, quickly leaving the gathered media.

"I have no comment. Just ridiculous," Brady snapped, smiling awkwardly.

"I'm out. See you guys."

Brady is about to begin his 19th season in the NFL, looking to add to his five Super Bowl crowns.

The superstar quarterback was asked about a teammate's drugs suspension. Source: ESPN
00:15
The Kiwi suffered defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday.

Watch: The punch that put Joseph Parker on the canvas for the first time in his career
00:15
With Team Sky teammates in tow, the Welshman claimed the 2018 Tour.

Watch: Geraint Thomas fist-pumps in celebration as he crosses Tour de France finish line
00:50
The Kiwi teams dominated the championship, both going unbeaten.

NZ are the underwater hockey world champs for men and women

00:18
The Kiwi is adamant he'll continue as a fighter.

Watch: Joseph Parker not walking away from boxing after second straight loss

'There's been a plateau' - questions asked of Kevin Barry after another Joseph Parker defeat

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker appears to have gone as far as possible under the tutelage of trainer Kevin Barry, according to commentator Mike Angove.

After yesterday's loss to Whyte via a unanimous decision in London, coupled with his first career defeat to Anthony Joshua in April, Parker has now been on the losing side in successive fights.

What's more, Parker has failed to even knock an opponent down since a win over Alexander Dimitrenko in October 2016.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Angove spoke about the possible need for a fresh approach from the Kiwi heavyweight.

"You have to say, on recent performances, there's been a plateau," he said.

"There's still the same gaps that existed in the Whyte fight that there were three or four fights ago."

However, while Barry may appear to be the easy target for fans and critics alike, Angove made it clear that the issue is in fact deeper than just coaching.

"That's a combination of athlete, coach and team around him."

"Is the athlete hearing the voice and executing?

"Is the coach hitting the right notes and psychologically hitting the right things in the middle of the fight to spur him into action?

"You also have to look at is the strategy correct?

"There's a lot of things in there, but its only natural that you'd consider has the coach gone as far as they can go?"

Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination. Source: Breakfast
British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has joined the chorus of those calling time on Joseph Parker's fighting career, having fallen to defeat by unanimous decision to Dillian Whyte yesterday.

After defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in April, coupled with this yesterday's loss to Whyte, the previously undefeated Parker is at a crossroads in his career, with options for his next fight appearing slim.

Speaking after his win over Carlos Takam yesterday morning, Chisora made it clear that he sees no future for Parker in the heavyweight division.

"He was not motivated for this fight," he said.

"I think when he made money from the AJ (Anthony Joshua) fight, he forgot about boxing.

"He's not going to fight again, I see that. Parker won't be fighting again.

"He's a good man, but I don't think he'll be fighting again. He don't want to train no more, he hasn't got the hunger."

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back defeats after yesterday's loss. Source: 1 NEWS
