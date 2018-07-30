'Just ridiculous' - Tom Brady snaps, storms out of press conference after curly question

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker appears to have gone as far as possible under the tutelage of trainer Kevin Barry, according to commentator Mike Angove.

After yesterday's loss to Whyte via a unanimous decision in London, coupled with his first career defeat to Anthony Joshua in April, Parker has now been on the losing side in successive fights.

What's more, Parker has failed to even knock an opponent down since a win over Alexander Dimitrenko in October 2016.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Angove spoke about the possible need for a fresh approach from the Kiwi heavyweight.

"You have to say, on recent performances, there's been a plateau," he said.

"There's still the same gaps that existed in the Whyte fight that there were three or four fights ago."

However, while Barry may appear to be the easy target for fans and critics alike, Angove made it clear that the issue is in fact deeper than just coaching.

"That's a combination of athlete, coach and team around him."

"Is the athlete hearing the voice and executing?

"Is the coach hitting the right notes and psychologically hitting the right things in the middle of the fight to spur him into action?

"You also have to look at is the strategy correct?