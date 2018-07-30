'Just ridiculous' - Tom Brady snaps, storms out of press conference after curly question

NFL superstar Tom Brady had a rare loss of composure, storming out of a press conference when asked about the suspension of teammate Julian Edelman.
When questioned about the four-game ban for wide receiver Edelman, with links to controversial trainer Alex Guerrero - a close friend of Brady's - the long serving Patriots quarterback snapped, quickly leaving the gathered media.
"I have no comment. Just ridiculous," Brady snapped, smiling awkwardly.
"I'm out. See you guys."
Brady is about to begin his 19th season in the NFL, looking to add to his five Super Bowl crowns.