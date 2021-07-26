TODAY |

'I just lost it' - Aussie coach on insane gold medal reaction

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian swim coach Dean Boxall admits he "lost it" when his swimmer Ariarne Titmus claimed a stunning gold medal in yesterday's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ariarne Titmus' coach Dean Boxall couldn't contain himself after the women's 400m freestyle final. Source: TVNZ

Boxall's pelvic thrusting celebration was seen around the world as he rejoiced in Titmus' win over American great Katie Ledecky. 

“It just came out,” Boxall told 7 NEWS after the dust had settled on the victory.

“It built up in the trials, it was coming through and then when I saw the race unfolding I couldn’t keep it in.

Read more
Erika Fairweather eighth in 400m freestyle final

“I need to apologise, actually, because I tore my mask off and it ripped.

“I just lost it in the moment.”

He was later seen in tears as Titmus was presented with her gold medal.

Read more
Aussie swim coach thrusts rail after Tokyo Olympics upset

Titmus said she also struggled to contain her emotions, although her reaction was far more restrained.

“More than anything to get here was a relief, but to come here and do the job - I’m over the moon.”

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wilde's ex-girlfriend jokes she 'regrets breaking up' with him
2
Heartbreak for Kiwi triathlete after bike crash in wet
3
German gymnasts wears unitards as push back to 'sexualisation'
4
Aussie swim coach thrusts rail after Tokyo Olympics upset
5
All Black Frizell offered diversion after alleged assaults
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

NZ in Tokyo: Who to watch on day four

Fairweather advances to semis of 200-metre freestyle

Public outcry after council cuts back on Christchurch stadium size

NBA superstar Luka Doncic demolishes Argentina on Olympic debut