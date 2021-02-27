Junior Fa ready to take down 'overly confident' Joseph Parker

Junior Fa has not held back any punches in the build up to the heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker tonight.

"I feel like he's overly confident," Fa told 1 NEWS.

Parker and Fa squared off in an intense staredown yesterday ahead of tonight’s fight at Spark Arena in Auckland after weighing in for the contest.

Fa weighed in at 118.1kg; almost 10kg heavier than Parker.

It means Fa will enter the ring with a trifecta of advantages in weight, height and reach, but Parker's experience on the big stage means he is still the experts' favourite.

But Fa said he was up for the challenge.

“The training is done, the talking is done, I’m ready to go tomorrow night,” Fa said.

“Tomorrow night will basically be our fifth time stepping into the ring together and I’ve taken things away that we learned from each other previously.

“Me and my team have put together a great gameplan that we plan to go out there with and do the job tomorrow night.”

Parker was just as confident after the weigh in.

“I’ve had a tremendous camp here in New Zealand,” Parker said.

“A lot has been said and now it’s just time to get to work tomorrow.”

After their short interviews, the pair came together for their staredown, where Fa mouthed a few words to the former world champion but Parker remained silent throughout.