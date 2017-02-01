Junior Fa hoping for career breakout away from Parker's 'shadow' with major overseas deal

Joseph Parker isn't the only Kiwi boxer making waves in sport's professional realm with another young fighter looking to make his mark after signing a major promotional deal overseas.

Junior Fa, who beat Parker in the amateur ranks, has agreed to terms to fight in the US under Loui Di Bella Entertainment.

American Di Bella is the former boss of HBO TV's boxing set up and boasts 70 fighters on his books, including WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

But Di Bella says he's excited at the addition of the 27-year-old, who will now be his only other heavyweight fighter besides Wilder.

"Junior has tremendous tools, size, reach - he has power and he has amateur pedigree," he said.

"He has to be developed properly and that's going to be the job for myself and his management to make sure that he is."

The South Auckland fighter currently boasts a 9-0 record after one year as a pro fighter, claiming some of his most recent victories on Parker's undercards.

But Fa said he needed to get away from Parker to shine.

"I know if I'm signing here [with Duco] I will always be in his shadow."