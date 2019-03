Kiwi fighter Junior Fa wasted no time in picking up a knockout win over France's Newfel Ouatah, securing a devastating first round victory in Columbus Ohio.

Starting the fight in style, 29-year old Fa connected with a right hand, knocking Ouatah to the canvas in the opening moments of the first - and only - round.

Astonishingly, Fa would knock Ouatah down a staggering three more times, with the referee calling the fight in the Kiwi's favour the fourth time, giving him a simple TKO win.