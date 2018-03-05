Julian Oakley finishes ninth in 3000m final at indoor world championships

Julian Oakley has finished a creditable ninth in the final of the 3000m at the athletics indoor world championships in Birmingham.

Julian Oakley. Source: 1 NEWS

In a slow, tactical race this morning, Oakley couldn't match the finish of his rivals as Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha defended his title.

African runners filled the first seven spots, with Oakley staying with them throughout the journey to finish in 8 minutes 18.60 seconds, more than 20sec slower than his heat time.

It continues some fine form for the 24-year-old.

In December, he ran 7min 44.34sec at an indoor meet in Boston, a fraction outside the national record.

Oakley is the oldest of three brothers on sporting scholarships in the USA.

Josh and Jaime are squash players hoping to emulate the deeds of their mother and multiple world champion Susan Devoy.

Oakley qualified 11th-fastest for the 12-man final while compatriot Hamish Carson failed to advance in the same event.