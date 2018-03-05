 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Julian Oakley finishes ninth in 3000m final at indoor world championships

share

Source:

NZN

Julian Oakley has finished a creditable ninth in the final of the 3000m at the athletics indoor world championships in Birmingham.

IAAF World Indoor Championships, Arena Birmingham, England 4/3/2018 New Zealand's Julian Oakley running in the Men's 3000m Final Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Julian Oakley.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a slow, tactical race this morning, Oakley couldn't match the finish of his rivals as Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha defended his title.

African runners filled the first seven spots, with Oakley staying with them throughout the journey to finish in 8 minutes 18.60 seconds, more than 20sec slower than his heat time.

It continues some fine form for the 24-year-old.

In December, he ran 7min 44.34sec at an indoor meet in Boston, a fraction outside the national record.

Oakley is the oldest of three brothers on sporting scholarships in the USA.

Josh and Jaime are squash players hoping to emulate the deeds of their mother and multiple world champion Susan Devoy.

Oakley qualified 11th-fastest for the 12-man final while compatriot Hamish Carson failed to advance in the same event.

New Zealand finish the meet with a gold medal, to shot putter Tom Walsh, while Eliza McCartney was fourth in the pole vault.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:20
2
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US school basketballer wins championship with miracle full-court buzzer-beater

00:15
3
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:15
4
Josef Nurkic earned OKC's ire in Portland’s 108-100 win.

Russell Westbrook fires up after Trailblazers star's cheap shot on Steven Adams

00:15
5
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.


02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.


20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 