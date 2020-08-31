TODAY |

Julian Alaphilippe nabs Tour de France second stage and yellow jersey

Source:  1 NEWS

Julian Alaphilippe has claimed the second stage of the Tour de France and the overall leader's yellow jersey.

France's Julian Alaphilippe, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Frenchman won the 186-km mountain ride around Nice in 1'16".

New Zealander George Bennett finished 41st, ahead of two other Kiwis in the race.

Swiss Marc Hirschi was pipped by Alaphilippe and came second with Briton Adam Yates rounding off the podium after a frenetic finish.

Alaphilippe timed his final attack perfectly against his two rivals with the peloton breathing down their necks.

The French rider dedicated the victory to his father who died last week.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Springboks in 'advanced discussions' join Northern Hemisphere competition
2
Canoe Racing NZ latest Kiwi sporting body to face allegations of toxic culture
3
Netball star Laura Langman opens up about her retirement from the Silver Ferns
4
Indy 500 revenge: Kiwi Scott Dixon edges out Takuma Sato, one week after narrow Indianapolis loss
5
How Scott 'Razor' Robertson sharpened the Crusaders
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

America's Cup: The lawyers have the power
06:37

Dean Barker taking 'tough to swallow' lessons of failed campaigns into next America's Cup challenge

Entries for 2020 Melbourne Cup released
04:18

Seven Sharp meets Li Chunli - NZ’s most successful table tennis player