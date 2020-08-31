Julian Alaphilippe nabs Tour de France second stage and yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe has claimed the second stage of the Tour de France and the overall leader's yellow jersey.

France's Julian Alaphilippe, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Frenchman won the 186-km mountain ride around Nice in 1'16".

New Zealander George Bennett finished 41st, ahead of two other Kiwis in the race.

Swiss Marc Hirschi was pipped by Alaphilippe and came second with Briton Adam Yates rounding off the podium after a frenetic finish.

Alaphilippe timed his final attack perfectly against his two rivals with the peloton breathing down their necks.