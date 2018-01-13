'Joshua's style is perfect for Joseph Parker' - Kiwi will claim heavyweight superfight, says David Higgins

Kiwi heavyweight will have the edge over British fighter Anthony Joshua should the two come face to face in a title unification bout, said Duco Events boss David Higgins.

With Higgins currently in the UK to finalise terms and secure against IBF and WBA holder Joshua, Parker's promoter said that although the unbeaten Kiwi has struggled recently, the Brit will give his fighter a chance.

"We're excited about Joshua," Higgins told Behind the Gloves.

"We think Joshua's style is perfect for Joseph Parker, and is the sort of guy that Parker can - and will - knock out."

Higgins also warned Parker's doubters against writing him off ahead of what could be the biggest fight of his career.

"The casual fan would be mistaken to say that [Parker] lacks power."