'Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds' - former opponent backs UK champ over Kiwi Joseph Parker

A former adversary of both Anthony Joshua and Kiwi Joseph Parker is backing the British heavyweight to emerge victorious, when the two come face to face in Cardiff later this year.

The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Frazer Clarke, 26, has come up against both fighters in his career, losing to the pair in 2010 and now acting as a sparring partner for the IBF and WBA champion Joshua.

Speaking to Boxing News, Clarke talked up Joshua's chances of defeating the unbeaten Kiwi, saying that he'll claim the Kiwi's WBO title as his own.

"I think Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds. I think it's an easier fight than [Carlos] Takam, I don't think he's as durable," Clarke said.

"I think Joseph Parker is good [but] I know Joshua is in great condition. He's in better condition now than he's been going into any camp. That's 100 per cent the truth."

The Kiwi heavyweight will face Anthony Joshua in front of 80,000 people on April 1.
Source: 1 NEWS

Clarke also said that Joshua's size will ultimately prove too much for Parker to deal with going into the fight.

"Parker's quite good at attacking but I think he's small for a heavyweight as well. I've stood next to him at the Hughie Fury fight and weigh-in and stuff."

"I think Joshua is going to tower over him, do an absolute job and look good doing it."

Parker and Joshua will come face to face in a winner-take-all unification clash on April 1 NZT at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

