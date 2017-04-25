 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Joseph Parker's world title defence set to be shifted from Spark Arena to the much smaller Vodafone Events Centre

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The announcement of Joseph Parker's new opponent for his WBO title defence has also seen another change - with the Spark Arena set to be scrapped as the venue.

David Higgins suggested today that a replacement fighter has been found for Joseph Parker's May 6 bout.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

1 NEWS understands the May 6 fight will be moved to South Auckland with the fight shifting from the formerly named Vector Arena to the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

Razvan Cojanu is ranked no. 14 in the WBO and will take Hughie Fury’s place on May 6.
Source: Supplied

Not only will Parker be fighting a lesser opponent in WBO no.14 ranked Razvan Cajuno – the fight will also be staged in a much smaller venue with a crowd capacity reduction of 75 per cent.

Spark Arena has a maximum capacity of 12,000 while a Vodafone Events Centre spokesperson told 1 NEWS the Manukau venue could hold up to 3,000 for a boxing event.

Razvan Cojanu is believed to be the preferred replacement after the withdrawal of Hughie Fury.
Source: Sport Muscel TV

Centre CEO Richard Jeffrey says, "we would welcome hosting Parker's world title defence in his hometown of South Auckland".

Parker's fight was originally intended to be held at the Spark Arena when he was fighting British boxer Hughie Fury - the number one contender on the WBO's heavyweight charts and undefeated (20-0) in his professional career.

But the fight was called off after Fury withdraw with a back injury, leaving Parker's promoters to hunt for a replacement fighter and discovering Cajuno.

Hughie Fury's father has claimed Team Parker tried to take the May 6 bout to England.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He has suffered an injury to his lower back which has been a serious issue for the last three weeks that has left him unable to train to his full capacity," Team Fury said in a statement on Monday.

"Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title - but the fight will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced shortly."

Subsequently, with a lesser revered opponent taking the ring with Parker, DUCO is set to downgrade in venue as well to cover potential losses in ticket sales.  

Related

Joseph Parker

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

01:00
As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.

Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

A crazy adventure tour guide and a former pageant queen are among the latest four contestants.

01:46
The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.

'I'm sure we'd get it sorted pretty smartly' - Andrew Little's pledge to Kiwis wanting Aussie citizenship

The Labour leader says "citizenship is even further out of reach for Kiwis" in Australia.

03:46
Millions of children in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

'I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up' - Child Fund boss makes appeal for Kiwis to help fight East Africa famine

Millions of people in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

03:01
The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

Toni Street busts in on her neighbours in a bid to serve her community

The Seven Sharp presenter has joined the Serve For New Zealand initiative by helping those in her local community.

'Violently ill' Elton John forced to cancel over a month's worth of shows

The 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel the shows after contracting a rare bacterial infection whilst touring in South America.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ