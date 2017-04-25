Joseph Parker's world title defence set to be shifted from Spark Arena to the much smaller Vodafone Events Centre

The announcement of Joseph Parker's new opponent for his WBO title defence has also seen another change - with the Spark Arena set to be scrapped as the venue.

1 NEWS understands the May 6 fight will be moved to South Auckland with the fight shifting from the formerly named Vector Arena to the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

Not only will Parker be fighting a lesser opponent in WBO no.14 ranked Razvan Cajuno – the fight will also be staged in a much smaller venue with a crowd capacity reduction of 75 per cent.

Spark Arena has a maximum capacity of 12,000 while a Vodafone Events Centre spokesperson told 1 NEWS the Manukau venue could hold up to 3,000 for a boxing event.

Centre CEO Richard Jeffrey says, "we would welcome hosting Parker's world title defence in his hometown of South Auckland".

Parker's fight was originally intended to be held at the Spark Arena when he was fighting British boxer Hughie Fury - the number one contender on the WBO's heavyweight charts and undefeated (20-0) in his professional career.

But the fight was called off after Fury withdraw with a back injury, leaving Parker's promoters to hunt for a replacement fighter and discovering Cajuno.

"He has suffered an injury to his lower back which has been a serious issue for the last three weeks that has left him unable to train to his full capacity," Team Fury said in a statement on Monday.

"Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title - but the fight will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced shortly."