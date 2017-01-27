Joseph Parker's WBO title defence to be held in Auckland after Duco wins purse bid with $3m offer

Hughie Fury is set to face WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on April 1 in Auckland.

The unbeaten 22-year-old - who is the cousin of former heavyweight king Tyson Fury - was hoping to have his first world title shot in his hometown of Manchester.

But Parker's promoters Duco Events won the purse bids with an offer of around $3 million to stage the Kiwi's first defence of the title he won against Andy Ruiz Jnr in December.

"Duco Promotions wins purse bid for Parker vs H Fury with $3,000,011, bout to take place on April 1st in Auckland, New Zealand," WBO president Paco Valcarcel said.

Parker and Ruiz Jnr fought for the vacant WBO belt after Tyson Fury relinquished his titles following mental health problems and two failed Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug tests.

The winner was contracted to face the first available mandatory challenger.

That was initially David Haye but the former champion opted instead for a money-spinning clash with British rival Tony Bellew which cleared the path for Fury to follow in his cousin's footsteps.

Fury's team tried to make a deal with Duco Events but reached a stalemate which meant it went to purse bids on Friday.