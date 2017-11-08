Joseph Parker's team to make announcement regarding possible bout with Anthony Joshua after 'fresh negotiations overnight'

Joseph Parker's management are expected to announce their latest attempts at signing a unification bout with WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua today.

Parker's promoter David Higgins had put the fight on the back burner recently after he said he received an insulting offer from Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, for an event early next year.

"I got this weird email from Eddie's email address, but he must have been hacked," he said last week.

"He made the most ridiculously low offer. It could have been the most insulting offer in boxing history."

However, DUCO events will be hosting a press conference in Auckland today where they plan to unveil new information regarding a possible fight between the two heavyweight champions "in the wake of fresh negotiations overnight between Higgins and Hearn".

Both Parker and Higgins will be in attendance as well as Parker's trainer, Kevin Barry.