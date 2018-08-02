 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Joseph Parker's team contemplating appeal over loss to Dillian Whyte

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker's team is weighing up whether they will appeal his recent loss to Dillian Whyte after reviewing the official scorecards from the weekend.

The Kiwi heavyweight lost in London on Sunday morning NZT by unanimous decision with the judges' scoring the fight in the Briton's favour 113-112, 115-110, 114-111.

However, Parker's handlers are concerned the head-butt which floored Parker at the end of the second round could have robbed him of a draw as they felt he was clearly winning it prior to the "knockdown" being awarded to Whyte.

Normally, a head clash like the one Parker was involved in sees the victim handed a five-minute recovery and no impact on scoring.

As a result, they feel Parker was robbed a 10-9 round on points and instead lost it 8-10.

"It's clear that the clash of heads in the second round had a significant impact on the fight – both in terms of the scorecards and Joseph's performance in the middle rounds," Duco Boxing said in a statement today.

"In light of what is clear evidence of a significant error by the officials, there is a legitimate question as to whether the result should stand. That's a question Duco will be asking the sanctioning bodies on Joseph's behalf."

The fight was refereed by veteran British official Ian John-Lewis.

Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker's team contemplating appeal over loss to Dillian Whyte
2

Listen: Australian golfer and dad Jarrod Lyle delivers heartbreaking message as he enters palliative care - 'So many people took an interest in my fight'

3

Benji Marshall to line up for West Tigers days after death of grandfather
4

'That was the best Joseph Parker' - Dillian Whyte talks up gallant Kiwi heavyweight
5

New America's Cup boats are 'beasts' that will take sport to 'another level', says Jimmy Spithill
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz

Dillian Whyte claims he beat Parker with broken hand and rib

00:49
The Eagles will be hoping the former South Sydney Rabbitoh is as smooth on the field as he is with a guitar.

Aussie league-turned NFL player Jordan Mailata sings and plays guitar beautifully

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker and Dutch professional darts player Michael van Gerwen.

Joseph Parker rubs shoulder with darts legend Michael van Gerwen as pair head for NZ

'That was the best Joseph Parker' - Dillian Whyte talks up gallant Kiwi heavyweight

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

British boxer Dillian Whyte has praised Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker after their brutal slugfest on Sunday.

Whyte called Parker a "coward" in a prefight interview with the New Zealander last month, but now has given the 26-year-old kudos for his fighting spirit.

In an interview on SKY Sports UK's Toe 2 Toe segment, the 30-year-old said he believed he bought out the best in Parker.

"In my opinion that is the best Joseph Parker – the one that fought me, the best one I have ever seen. possibly the best one ever," said Whyte.

"He's young, athletic, a man with a lot of ambition and me calling him a coward I knew that was going to get him to dig deep."

Parker was knocked down twice in the fight, with the Kiwi stunning and flooring Whyte in 12th round.

Whyte went onto to win their bout by unanimous decision, handing Parker the second loss of his professional career.

"You could tell from his big head and big legs, you could tell that he was a tough guy."

Whyte admitted he knew Parker could take a punch after watching his previous fights.

"You would see him (Parker) get hit in fights and he'll just shake it off.

The Brixton boxer said calling Parker a 'coward' brought out the best in the 26-year-old fighter. Source: SKY Sports UK

"His punch power is good, his hand speed is very good. He's got 18 knockouts out of 25 fights, so we knew he could punch and knew he was very fast."

The Brixton boxer said calling Parker a 'coward' brought out the best in the 26-year-old fighter. Source: SKY Sports UK
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:43
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top spot.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Multiple people injured after bus carrying over 20 people crashes into ditch near Palmerston North

Judith Collins says state housing development exposes taxpayers to risks as company working on Auckland project goes bust

Who killed 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson? Police call for toddler's family and others to speak up

New America's Cup boats are 'beasts' that will take sport to 'another level', says Jimmy Spithill

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing

America’s Cup antagonist Jimmy Spithill has described Team New Zealand's new AC75 boat as “a beast”, predicting the new design will take the sport to another level.

Spithill re-joined Italian syndicate Luna Rossa this year after losing the America’s Cup last year as part of Oracle Team USA.

“This one will be another level, it’s extreme, it’s expensive…from what we’ve seen, it’s unstable,” Spithill said on CNN’s mainsail programme.

The new boats are expected to be quicker that AC50’s that were used in Bermuda.

Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack. Source: 1 NEWS

"The speeds we could have, it'll be a beast of a boat. It's out there," Spithill said.

"Will it work? That's the question. The America's Cup has always been at the leading edge of boats. Look at what's happened over the last decade. The AC72 kind of reminds me of this boat in that it is very, very powerful and never been done before."

Spithill famously capsized one of Oracle's AC72s ahead of the 2013 America’s Cup.

The first of the new America’s Cup boats are expected be launch from the end of March next year.

Jimmy Spithill of Oracle Team USA. 05/05/16 - New York (USA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series New York - Media Day -1 - Skippers Press Conference For editorial news use only NO AGENTS PHOTO CREDIT: © ACEA 2016 / Photo Ricardo Pinto
Jimmy Spithill. Source: Photosport
Topics
Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing