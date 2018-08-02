Joseph Parker's team contemplating appeal over loss to Dillian Whyte

British boxer Dillian Whyte has praised Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker after their brutal slugfest on Sunday.

Whyte called Parker a "coward" in a prefight interview with the New Zealander last month, but now has given the 26-year-old kudos for his fighting spirit.

In an interview on SKY Sports UK's Toe 2 Toe segment, the 30-year-old said he believed he bought out the best in Parker.

"In my opinion that is the best Joseph Parker – the one that fought me, the best one I have ever seen. possibly the best one ever," said Whyte.

"He's young, athletic, a man with a lot of ambition and me calling him a coward I knew that was going to get him to dig deep."

Parker was knocked down twice in the fight, with the Kiwi stunning and flooring Whyte in 12th round.

Whyte went onto to win their bout by unanimous decision, handing Parker the second loss of his professional career.

"You could tell from his big head and big legs, you could tell that he was a tough guy."

Whyte admitted he knew Parker could take a punch after watching his previous fights.

"You would see him (Parker) get hit in fights and he'll just shake it off.