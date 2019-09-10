Joseph Parker's next fight under threat after Dereck Chisora threatens to pull out

Joseph Parker is busy training for his next fight but it may be all for nothing with his opponent Dereck Chisora threatening to pull out over the status of the bout.

Chisora went on an expletive-filled rant at a press conference in London against boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, demanding his heavyweight fight with Parker be promoted to the headline act instead of the world title fight between super-lightweights Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis. The event takes place on October 26 at the O2 Arena in London.

Hearn and Chisora, along with Taylor and Prograis, were at a conference to promote the event in a London hotel [Parker was absent as he is training in Las Vegas] when things started to go downhill after the promoter asked the Londoner his thoughts on the fight.

"Who is the main event of this fight?" Chisora asked.

Hearn replied Taylor and Prograis which didn't sit well.

"Give me main event or pull me out of the show," Chisora demanded.

"I'm not going to sell out O2 for them guys to be the main event.

"These guys wouldn't sell box office by themselves, so f**k that. Either you give me main event or pull me out of the f***ing show.

"I'm being serious, you want me to sell it out to the London crowd - my London fans - then put these little guys that no-one knows about on my show and mug me off.

"I'm taking the main stage - if not, I want more money. You can f**k off, I'll be walking away from this."

Prograis attempted to interrupt Chisora during the rant to remind him he and Rogers were the two top boxers in the super-lightweight division but the 35-year-old wasn't fussed.

"No-one cares about you," Chisora said.

"I'm tired of selling shows and not making money so give me some of the money you are making. Boxing is thriving with the heavyweights, the big guys in the top 10.