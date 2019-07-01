Joseph Parker's new boss Eddie Hearn impressed with TKO win, eyeing Dereck Chisora bout

Joseph Parker's new promoter Eddie Hearn was impressed with the Kiwi boxer's performance in his US debut on Sunday, saying he thinks the heavyweight's future is looking bright after the bout.

Parker took down Australian Alex Leapai on Sunday afternoon with a 10th round TKO but dominated the bout from start to finish.

The fight was Parker's first under Matchroom Boxing - Hearn's company - and the promoter told IFL TV he liked what he saw from the former WBO champion.

"I thought Joe was really sharp, really good," Hearn said.

"I think after about three rounds, he decided the risk wasn't worth it and coasted through the rest of the fight.

"He slowed down and took his time."

Hearn is now looking to up the competition for Parker's second fight as part of their three-fight deal with plans to put the Kiwi up against Dereck Chisora on the undercard of the rematch between Anthony Joshua, another of Hearn's fighters, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

"We can push on from here and Parker v Chisora on the AJ undercard in November makes perfect sense," Hearn said.

"Loads of fights make sense - Alex Povetkin, Oleksandr Usyk, Michael Hunter ... Murat Gassiev is a really good fight for him.

"Loads of fights, but I really like the Chisora fight, if Derek gets through his July fight [with Artur Szpilka]."

Parker said yesterday he was looking to get back in the ring as soon as possible after beating Leapai.

"September, October or it just depends where the card is and the opponent, whoever's ready to jump in the ring," Parker said.