TODAY |

Joseph Parker's new boss Eddie Hearn impressed with TKO win, eyeing Dereck Chisora bout

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Joseph Parker's new promoter Eddie Hearn was impressed with the Kiwi boxer's performance in his US debut on Sunday, saying he thinks the heavyweight's future is looking bright after the bout.

Parker took down Australian Alex Leapai on Sunday afternoon with a 10th round TKO but dominated the bout from start to finish.

The fight was Parker's first under Matchroom Boxing - Hearn's company -  and the promoter told IFL TV he liked what he saw from the former WBO champion.

"I thought Joe was really sharp, really good," Hearn said.

"I think after about three rounds, he decided the risk wasn't worth it and coasted through the rest of the fight.

"He slowed down and took his time."

Hearn is now looking to up the competition for Parker's second fight as part of their three-fight deal with plans to put the Kiwi up against Dereck Chisora on the undercard of the rematch between Anthony Joshua, another of Hearn's fighters, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

"We can push on from here and Parker v Chisora on the AJ undercard in November makes perfect sense," Hearn said. 

"Loads of fights make sense - Alex Povetkin, Oleksandr Usyk, Michael Hunter ... Murat Gassiev is a really good fight for him.

"Loads of fights, but I really like the Chisora fight, if Derek gets through his July fight [with Artur Szpilka]."

Parker said yesterday he was looking to get back in the ring as soon as possible after beating Leapai.

"September, October or it just depends where the card is and the opponent, whoever's ready to jump in the ring," Parker said.

"I'll fight anyone, like I said I don't care who it is. Put me in the ring and I'll take your business. I think the better opponent the more I lift my game, so line them up."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows. Source: SKY
More From
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Coco Gauff took down the 39-year-old five-time champion in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Fifteen-year-old breaks down on court moments after beating idol Venus Williams in opening round of Wimbledon
2
The conservative Christian MP would not say, however, if he agreed or not with Folau’s controversial statements about gay people.
Israel Folau 'should have the freedom to express his religious beliefs' - National MP Alfred Ngaro
3
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
4
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
5
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Joseph Parker knocks out Alexander Flores (USA black/gold shorts) during the Duco Events/Flooring Xtra Parker vs Flores, Heavyweight Boxing contest, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th December, 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker to fight fellow Samoan heavyweight Alex Leapai
00:20
There was a technology bungle in Townsville and unfortunately for one volunteer it was caught on camera.

'Carnage in the field' - volunteer at Oceania Athletics champs taken out by remote control buggy
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.

Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ

Brain disease linked to repeated concussions found in former NRL player