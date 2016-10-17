Joseph Parker's camp fire shots at Anthony Joshua, question British champs' aerobic fitness

Joseph Parker's camp have again fired shots at British champion heavyweight Anthony Joshua ahead of their unification bout, saying Joshua's muscular frame will be his weakness.

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry says the new and technical training regimes Joshua is doing in his training camp will not help with his aerobic fitness.

"I see videos posted everywhere of him (Joshua) doing the most sophisticated, new age training methods that man has ever seen and yet he's looked very tired in his last couple of fights," Barry told Sky Sports UK.

"Every time he's been asked to go on to the later rounds, he's really struggled so that's a question for his training staff.

"He wouldn't want to be slowing against Joe, because I can promise you this. Joe will be coming on in the later rounds."

Parker is currently in Las Vegas training ahead of his bout with Joshua on April 1 (NZ time).

The Kiwi WBO heavyweight champ said even though he is not as muscular as his opponent, he will be ready to go the distance in their 12 round unification fight.