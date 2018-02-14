TODAY |

Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation

Joseph Parker's brother and former professional boxer John Parker has been detained in the US after becoming involved in a physical altercation at an airport.

It's understood the 25-year-old assaulted at least one member of the public at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago after he was removed from a United Airlines flight for a ticketing issue.

John was in transit and flying back to Los Angeles after watching his brother beat Alex Leapai in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday.

The detainment comes after Parker was involved in a physical altercation with a member of Joseph's management team at a Chicago Hotel last night. The person involved wasn't co-manager David Higgins.

Joseph confirmed the situation in a statement today.

"I can confirm that my brother John has been detained in the United States following an incident that occurred on his way home to New Zealand," he said.

"I can’t comment on the details of this matter – other than to say that the Parker family’s prayers are with John and anyone who has been affected.

"This is an extremely difficult and upsetting situation for our family, and we humbly request privacy at this time."

Higgins added in a statement of his own John's mental health may be a factor.

"I wasn’t present at the time of the incident so am not fully aware of the details," Higgins said.

"It's become apparent that John has been dealing with some mental health issues that seem to have contributed to the issue. Obviously I sympathise with those involved and we're looking to provide all the support we can.

"The matter is in the hands of the U.S. authorities. I sincerely hope John is receiving the care he requires."

John was 3-0 in his professional career as a boxer but had to retire last year after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.


New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017.
