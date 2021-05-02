Joseph Parker willing to take Derek Chisora rematch 'in a heartbeat' after debated win

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker has said he will take a rematch with Derek Chisora “in a heartbeat”, with many questioning his victory over the British boxer.

Joseph Parker strikes Derek Chisora with a right hook in their heavyweight bout in Manchester. Source: Matchroom

Parker recovered from a rough start – including a knockdown in the first round — to take a split decision win over Chisora after 12 rounds in Manchester yesterday.

Parker said in an interview with Newstalk ZB he knows he could’ve done more to get a more convincing result.

"I haven't watched the fight back yet but I was suffering problems with my right elbow – I think it was caused in the middle rounds,” Parker said.

"I must have taken the foot off the accelerator – the killer instinct sort of kicked in at the end. But I'll have to watch the fight to see what I did wrong."

Chisora was quick to challenge the result after Parker’s hand was raised yesterday and that criticism has since been matched by the likes of fellow British boxer Dillian Whyte.

Parker said he knew it was a close vote and admitted he wasn’t sure which way it would go after the 12th round finished.

"It was very hard for us to tell, when the hand was raised I was very happy, very delighted that we got the win," he said.

"I wasn't quite sure…I felt I did enough mid rounds and picked him off with jabs at the end of the fight.

"It was a very close fight. A lot of people are questioning it but I believe I did enough to win.

"From the sound of it they want a rematch, and I'll take that in a heartbeat. A lot of people thought it went my way, a lot of people thought it went his way.

"The only way to solve this problem is to have a rematch and to see who the actual winner was.

"If we can make it on to the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight it would be a great experience, and will be a great fight.

"I want to show exactly why I won the fight in the first place."

Yesterday’s fight was also Parker’s first under new trainer Andy Lee after making the tough decision to split with long-time coach Kevin Barry earlier this year.

Parker said he will stay in England to train under Lee and continue improving.

"I know it will be a long term thing [with Lee]," Parker said.

"I showed glimpses of what I have worked on…It's early days. It's great to get away with the win, and keep progressing.

"I'll stay here to continue training, to work on the things I need to work on, and fight in July or August.

"Hopefully I'll show a lot more improvement in the next fight."

As for who that next fight is, Parker said he’s not too worried and would leave it up to manager David Higgins.

"I just want to be involved in the most exciting fight out there," he said.