Joseph Parker 'well placed for another world title shot' after Tyson Fury victory

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker has his sights locked on a return to the top of world boxing, manager David Higgins says, following Tyson Fury's victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After losing his WBO title to Anthony Joshua in 2018 and another loss to Dillian Whyte not long after, 28-year-old Parker is slowly but surely rebuilding his reputation in his bid for another chance at glory.

That quest will see the Kiwi face 39-year-old Shawndell Winters in Texas this weekend. Parker who's currently ranked number two in the WBO's rankings is looking to rise to number one and set up a mandatory challenge against Joshua.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, promoter turned manager Higgins detailed Parker's plans for the immediate future.

"Joseph is ranked number two in the world with the WBO - he's very well placed," Higgins says.

"He has to win his fight this Sunday. He's fighting a guy that's solid, durable - you can't take that for granted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Win that, keep the number two ranking and he's well placed to have another world title shot within a year, maybe 18 months.

"It'll be against whoever rises to the top out of Fury, Joshua etc."

With Parker and Fury sharing a close bond - the two having helped each other prepare for past fights - Higgins also spoke of the motivation that the Kiwi took from yesterday's victory over Wilder in Las Vegas.

"Joe did find it inspirational. They're very tight, they're good friends, and Tyson delivered on the fight plan he described before the fight.

"It's one thing to plan, but to deliver as well in such a dominant way, Tyson deserved to be called the best heavyweight in the world today."

Source: Supplied

Higgins also laid out Parker's future aspirations, with some familiar names in his sights if he were to win this weekend.

"We'd be calling out [Dereck] Chisora for a fight in London, he's been dodging us now for a year.

"We'd be calling out Dillian Whyte for a rematch in London. He's been dodging us ever since that lucky result for him.

"There's talk of maybe fighting [Oleksandr] Usyk, if the WBO belt vacates.