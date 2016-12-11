 

Joseph Parker to wait longer for fight details, including how much he'll earn

New Zealand's WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will have to wait a couple more days to find out when and where he will make the first defence of his title and how much he'll earn from the fight.

A purse bid, which was to determine the prizemoney at stake, along with the fight date and venue for his defence against Briton Hughie Fury, scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico today has been postponed until Saturday.

In a message on the website of the World Boxing Organisation, chairman Luis Batista Salas detailed the change of date but did not explain why there was a postponement.

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker.

Source: Photosport

It will still take place in Puerto Rico when the bids of the rival promoters of both fighters will be opened.

The minimum acceptable bid will be $US1 million, with unbeaten Parker entitled to 60 per cent of it as champion.

Parker's promoters Duco Events are reportedly keen to host the fight in Auckland in April.

Fury's manager, Frank Warren, told journalists he is confident of staging the fight in Manchester.

Parker, 25, beat previously unbeaten Mexican Andy Ruiz by majority decision in a fight for the vacant belt in Auckland in December to take his record to 22 wins, 18 by knockout.

Fury, 22, is the cousin of outspoken former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury and has won all 20 of his fights, with half of them by knockout. He is ranked No.2 by the WBO.

