TODAY |

Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa super-fight on the cards after Covid-19 sporting shutdown ends

Source:  1 NEWS

The prospect of an all-Kiwi heavyweight showdown between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa is firmly on the cards, once the coronavirus restrictions around sport are lifted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Joseph Parker against Junior Fa could well be in the pipeline, say promoters. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Despite Parker's meteoric success as a social media entertainer under the current lockdown restrictions, the former WBO heavyweight champion would rather be back in the ring. 

Fa's American promoter, Lou DiBella, is issuing a challenge Parker's way.

"David, you know my number. David, you know how to reach me, buddy. Give me a call," DiBella told 1 NEWS.

The "David" he refers to is Parker's promoter turned manager, David Higgins. The only potential issue would be whether or not Parker's promoter, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, would allow the Kiwi to fight on home soil.

"There's a lot of logic Joseph Parker fighting Junior Fa and sending it out around the world," Higgins told 1 NEWS.

"Especially if mass gatherings are not allowed in the UK or USA."

Based in America, DiBella is currently in the epicentre of the world's battle against Covid-19. The legendary promoter is eager to see a fight on Kiwi soil.

"If your Prime Minister says we can do this, then from a safety standpoint, then I will entertain it.

"You've got a good leader over there. Unlike my country, you're actually led by a sane person."

So if the money and health issues can stack up, two South Aucklanders could find themselves in line to help lead the charge back to sporting normality after coronavirus.
 

Other Sport
Auckland
Joseph Parker
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
Warriors don't need permission to leave New Zealand, says PM
2
Home sporting videos: 'Tongan Bear' Loni Uhila targets ex-teammates during French lockdown
3
Beauden Barrett statistically the worst kicker in Test rugby, South African website suggests
4
Lockdown vandals build illegal bike tracks at Wellington reserve, sparking ire
5
Tokyo's homeless seek use of Olympic Athletes Village as shelter during pandemic
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Man arrested over vehicle break-ins at two Auckland hospitals
01:30

Home sporting videos: 'Tongan Bear' Loni Uhila targets ex-teammates during French lockdown
00:35

Sports commentator turns talent to everyday life after Covid-19 wipes out pro competitions
03:59

Covid-19 testing at two Auckland supermarkets today yields 300 swabs