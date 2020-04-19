Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa super-fight on the cards after Covid-19 sporting shutdown ends

The prospect of an all-Kiwi heavyweight showdown between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa is firmly on the cards, once the coronavirus restrictions around sport are lifted.

Despite Parker's meteoric success as a social media entertainer under the current lockdown restrictions, the former WBO heavyweight champion would rather be back in the ring.

Fa's American promoter, Lou DiBella, is issuing a challenge Parker's way.

"David, you know my number. David, you know how to reach me, buddy. Give me a call," DiBella told 1 NEWS.

The "David" he refers to is Parker's promoter turned manager, David Higgins. The only potential issue would be whether or not Parker's promoter, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, would allow the Kiwi to fight on home soil.

"There's a lot of logic Joseph Parker fighting Junior Fa and sending it out around the world," Higgins told 1 NEWS.

"Especially if mass gatherings are not allowed in the UK or USA."

Based in America, DiBella is currently in the epicentre of the world's battle against Covid-19. The legendary promoter is eager to see a fight on Kiwi soil.

"If your Prime Minister says we can do this, then from a safety standpoint, then I will entertain it.

"You've got a good leader over there. Unlike my country, you're actually led by a sane person."