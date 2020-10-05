TODAY |

Joseph Parker v Junior Fa heavyweight clash postponed after Fa withdraws

Source:  1 NEWS

In a massive blow for New Zealand boxing fans, the highly anticipated match-up between Junior Fa and Joseph Parker has been put off until early next year.

Kiwi heavyweight boxers Joseph Parker and Junior Fa. Source: 1 NEWS

Originally scheduled for December 12, the fight is now expected to take place in either late February or early March after Fa was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

An abnormality in a blood test has ruled Fa out of the bout, with the 31-year-old heavyweight requiring surgery as a result of the news.


