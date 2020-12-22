TODAY |

Joseph Parker uses postponement of fight with Junior Fa to have surgery

Source:  1 NEWS

Joseph Parker has revealed he's used the postponement of his fight against Junior Fa to have surgery on both his elbows this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The heavyweight boxer had surgery on both his elbows. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was gunna fight either way, you know there's ways to work around injuries and I wasn't going to pull out of the fight, but I guess once he (Fa) pulled out of the fight, or postponed it, I had time to work on myself, Parker says.

Fa is himself on the mend after undergoing surgery in the last month, but the reason still remains a mystery.

But Fa does say he's back to 100 per cent and ready to shock.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Junior Fa's trainer said his team is stuck in "The Higgins Show" with the fight now rescheduled for next year. Source: 1 NEWS

"For this fight I'm probably gunna be at the best shape I've been ... since the surgery, since the last few weeks I've been recovering, I just feel better," Fa says.

The two and a half month fight delay also means UFC star Israel Adesanya is involved again in Fa's build up.

The original fight date meant Adeysanya wouldn't be back in Auckland due to Covid-19 managed isolation issues.

Christmas comes first, then it's all on in earnest for New Zealand boxing supremacy early next year.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Pakistan to chase 174 to win third and final T20
2
Kiwis behind hydrofoiling bike continuing to dream big - 'It could end up in the Olympics'
3
Golf star Danny Lee opens up about meltdowns in rare interview
4
Black Caps claim T20 series win over Pakistan after Kane Williamson finishes match with dramatic boundary
5
Cheeky Akira Ioane calls out 'no-show' Caleb Clarke as Blues deliver presents for families in need
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:37

Team NZ denied dominating Christmas Cup semi-final win due to time limit, little wind

Light winds could wreak havoc in final day of AM cup Christmas Cup
00:39

Team NZ beat Luna Rossa in nailbiting race to win World Series regatta
02:04

Analysis: 'They had a couple of clangers' — Plenty to work on despite Team NZ's day two dominance