Joseph Parker uses postponement of fight with Junior Fa to have surgery

Joseph Parker has revealed he's used the postponement of his fight against Junior Fa to have surgery on both his elbows this month.

"I was gunna fight either way, you know there's ways to work around injuries and I wasn't going to pull out of the fight, but I guess once he (Fa) pulled out of the fight, or postponed it, I had time to work on myself, Parker says.

Fa is himself on the mend after undergoing surgery in the last month, but the reason still remains a mystery.

But Fa does say he's back to 100 per cent and ready to shock.

"For this fight I'm probably gunna be at the best shape I've been ... since the surgery, since the last few weeks I've been recovering, I just feel better," Fa says.

The two and a half month fight delay also means UFC star Israel Adesanya is involved again in Fa's build up.

The original fight date meant Adeysanya wouldn't be back in Auckland due to Covid-19 managed isolation issues.